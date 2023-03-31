Allergist talks tips to be in control of spring allergies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Allergy season is nothing to sneeze at in the Tri-State.

“We go from tree pollen right into grass pollen season, which is April, May, June, July,” explained Dr. Jim Clark, a Charleston-based allergist and immunologist.

“We have a couple of months overlap, so once the pollen kicks in, oftentimes you’re going to be stuck with it for a while.”

Clark, of Thrush and Clark Allergists, said inconsistent pollen levels throughout March have many adults experiencing allergies for the first time, but there are ways to be in control of the sneezing and wheezing.

“Keeping the windows and doors closed, even on cool nights, running your air conditioner [helps]. If you’ve been outside and you’re having a significant allergy flare, if you can come in and change your clothes, wash your check, take a shower, wash your hair, that sort of thing, he advised. “Plus, there are a lot of good medicines, there are antihistamines and most of the good ones are over the counter now.”

Clark said allergies should not get in the way of everyday life and there are differences between allergies and infections.

“People will call the office saying ‘I have a fever, I have a sore throat and I think my allergies are flared up’” he recalled. “If you have a fever, there’s an infectious process going of some sort, and sometimes the nature of what they’re blowing, you know what, nasal drainage, if it’s discolored, oftentimes it’s an infection. Then that’s not always the case, but most of the time with allergies, you have clear runny nose, and so if there is discolored, then there can be an infection if there’s a lot of sinus pain pressure, it could be a sinus infection, which is more common in people with allergies.”

