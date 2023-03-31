Behavioral issues in children with Damous Psychological Services

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Behavioral issues in children can cause plenty of problems in the classroom and even just at home.

George Damous, a licensed psychologist, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some reasons why kids might act out and what we can do to help them.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson, W.Va., that...
Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
March lamb-like end then April lion-like debut
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Dr. Jim Clark says it's normal to experience allergies for the first time as an adult but there...
Allergist talks tips to be in control of spring allergies