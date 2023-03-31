Community still cleaning up from last week’s weather brace for more powerful winds

A windstorm toppled trees and damaged homes in the Shoals area of Wayne County on March 24.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community still cleaning up after a wet microburst brought down a large number of trees and damaged homes is bracing for more powerful winds in the forecast.

On Friday March 24, an intense storm hit the Shoals area of Wayne County.

After a busy week of cleaning up, neighbors are hoping their work isn’t negated by more strong winds Saturday.

Brittany Bowen lives along state Route 75. The storm tore shingles off her roof and ripped away her skylight.

“It was raining in my kitchen,” she said.

Half her roof is covered with a tarp. She says her home can only take so much more damage.

“I’m scared and nervous,” she said. “They’re talking about more winds. It already took half my house with it. I don’t want it to take any more.”

Last Friday’s winds brought trees down onto Eric Tissenbaum’s mother’s house. A week later, a crew was working on making repairs to the roof.

Tissenbaum says it’s an unfortunate possibility that more severe weather Saturday may undo the progress that’s been made.

“That is a potential, and it’s just something we’re going to have to accept and move on with,” Tissenbaum said.

