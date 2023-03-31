Drivers to see changes during construction of roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a couple ramps will soon be closed for close to three months.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Drivers who use the intersections where state Route 93 connects with U.S. 52 in Ironton are going to notice changes soon.

Construction on two roundabouts there is scheduled to start Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers that one lane of traffic on Route 93 in each direction will stay open, but the project will require extended closures of the on and off ramps.

They say no more than two ramps will be closed at a time.

A news release from ODOT says starting April 12, the east U.S. 52 on-ramp and the west U.S. 52 off-ramp will close for 90 days, and during the closure, traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to state Route 650 to U.S. 52 East.

Tina Blair, who lives in Coal Grove and uses that Ironton exit often, said she’s anxious about the changes.

“I’m not really thrilled, because they’re going to close down the exit here coming off 52,” Blair said. “I think that’ll cause a lot of problems for people. I can’t imagine what it’ll do for people trying to get to their jobs and stuff, because there are a lot of businesses in this area. I figure it might cause people a lot of aggravation.”

The release from ODOT says the roundabouts will increase safety and improve traffic flow for the more than 15,000 vehicles that use the intersections daily.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

