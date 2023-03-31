Free standing memory care with Braley Care Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Braley Care Homes has some unique room to help those with memory loss at their facility.

The owner of Braley Care Homes, Chris Braley, stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.