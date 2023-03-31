Gov. Beshear signs medical marijuana, sports betting bills into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47, which legalizes the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting Friday morning.

“Today is pretty amazing. We passed two pieces of legislation that took both Democrats and Republicans, would not have passed without them. People coming together to do what’s right,” said Gov. Beshear.

The medical marijuana bill does not allow smoking marijuana. It’s just in edible, topical, or vapor form.

This law does not go into effect until 2025, and adjustments are expected to be made in the next session. The Governor says his executive order on cannabis will remain in place until the program starts.

He also says he will push during the 2024 legislative session for more of the conditions included in his order to become part of that program.

The sports betting bill will allow Kentuckians to bet on college and pro sports using a computer, phone, or mobile device or by going to a horse track-owned facility in Kentucky.

Sports betting could take effect much sooner than medical marijuana, but the Governor says it will depend on an opinion released by the attorney general.

