Emergency official concerned about high winds returning to the region Saturday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second time in a week, high winds are on their way.

In Kanawha County, a high wind watch is in effect 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, a watch similar to the one we had just days ago.

“Seemed like this déjà vu all over again,” Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman said. “Higher elevation, higher winds. Expect trees to come down, especially after the rain on Friday night. We’ll have rain, expect power outages.”

Sigman said he’s most worried about powerlines coming down, especially after thousands of people just in Kanawha County lost their power last Saturday.

More than anything, he said people need to be prepared.

“Got to have a flashlight,” Sigman said. “Nine o’clock at night, lights go out, what do you do then? You got a flashlight you can survive, you can get around. Have a full tank of gas in your car in case you have to go somewhere. Have you some supplies in case you get blocked in by trees or powerlines and you can’t get out.

Sigman said the rain coming Friday night shouldn’t cause any major flooding, but localized flooding is possible.

