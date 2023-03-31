Last Saturday’s gustiness looking for a repeat performance

(WSAZ) - The rain moved in Friday morning and is expected to continue through the evening.

The WSAZ weather team will be tracking periods of steady showers with a few garden-variety rumbles of thunder on Friday night.

We’ll be expecting between 0.5″ and 1.0″ of rain by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for much of the day in these showers, creeping into the lower 60s on Friday night.

The winds themselves will be fairly ‘normal’ on Friday, about 20-25 miles per hour out of the south in any afternoon lull.

Speaking of lulls, we’re anticipating a brief let-up Friday evening in advance of our strongest storm line coming overnight, but that will be a bit of a moving target. Friday and Saturday’s weather is perfect for downloading and using our free mobile weather app, as you’ll need to have that moment-by-moment coverage in order to take advantage of any brief opening for rain-free skies.

The strongest phases of this storm system will come Friday and Saturday.

A line of severe weather will develop just east of the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon and plow eastward with a nationally headlining threat for winds and tornadoes, but by the time this line reaches the region (after midnight), it will have fallen on harder times and won’t be bringing the same level of alarm.

Regardless, it can still channel some gusts, so the predawn hours can experience brief gusts of 40 miles per hour or more, slackening back down after that line departs.

During the day Saturday, we’ll see sunshine re-emerge, but that becomes trouble for us in the midst of this strong storm system still swirling overhead.

In this slot of dry air, the sunshine will mix violent winds aloft down to the surface, forcing us to contend with gusts in the 50-60 miles per hour range.

Use last Saturday’s experience as a guide to what’s possible this time around, and be prepared.

Saturday is not the day for outdoor activities in wooded areas, and even events in open fields.

Eventually, clouds return to the region, as the winds wrap-around out of a cold northwesterly direction.

Temperatures can spike as high as 70° in those afternoon winds, yet drop through the 40s not long after sunset.

A few showers will scatter up late Saturday, but because the winds cut back just enough (30-40mph) Saturday evening, you can still try to get out to evening events -- if the power’s still on.

By Sunday morning, church-goers will encounter lighter winds but temperatures all the way back down into the 30s.

Palm-Sunday pictures can be taken in afternoon sunshine, though high temperatures struggling in the 50s will probably be tough on those springtime dresses.

Sunshine continues on Monday though, this time seeing temperatures push back toward 70-degrees. The milder weather continues into mid-week, though we will start flirting with a few showers, Wednesday in particular.

