Man, 2 juveniles arrested on drug charges

Perry and both juveniles have been charged with one felony count each of delivery of a...
Perry and both juveniles have been charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance, according to HPD.(Huntington Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit, Michigan and two minors were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Thursday, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The arrests were made at separate homes as members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force executed simultaneous search warrants, officers report.

According to the police department, the apartments on 8th Street and 6th Avenue were being searched in connection to an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation.

Javonte Dejuan Perry, 32, of Detroit, was located at the 8th Street residence, and two juveniles were located at the 6th Avenue residence.

Investigators found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, cash, and materials used in the processing, packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Both properties are owned and operated by the Arora Development Group.

Perry and both juveniles have been charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance.

More charges are expected due to the proximity of the 6th Avenue residence to a school, according to Huntington Police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson, W.Va., that...
Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested

Latest News

"We are already starting to see some investment in those neighborhoods that has not been there...
Demolition of buildings creates investment in Nitro
Journey through Parenthood | Keeping your colon healthy
Journey Through Parenthood | Keeping your colon healthy
The accident happened near the 58 mile marker on Friday afternoon.
Accident on I-64W in Kanawha County causing delays
Gas Tank Getaway | Waterworks at the Clay Center
Gas Tank Getaway | Studio 3 live from the Clay Center