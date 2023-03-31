Man, 2 juveniles arrested on drug charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit, Michigan and two minors were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Thursday, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The arrests were made at separate homes as members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force executed simultaneous search warrants, officers report.

According to the police department, the apartments on 8th Street and 6th Avenue were being searched in connection to an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation.

Javonte Dejuan Perry, 32, of Detroit, was located at the 8th Street residence, and two juveniles were located at the 6th Avenue residence.

Investigators found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, cash, and materials used in the processing, packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Both properties are owned and operated by the Arora Development Group.

Perry and both juveniles have been charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance.

More charges are expected due to the proximity of the 6th Avenue residence to a school, according to Huntington Police.

