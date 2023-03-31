Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson, W.Va., that...
Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested

Latest News

Fun Easter basket ideas
Fun Easter basket ideas
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time
Yoga Power | Instructor training
Yoga Power | Instructor training
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood