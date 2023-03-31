Saturday windstorm incoming

Heads up for another siege of high winds
Breezy conditions
Breezy conditions(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While the month of March is known as the “windiest” of them all, this year the mythical Lion has roared more than his fair share. Take the first and third Friday-Saturdays of the month when tornado watches and “day-long lasting” high winds gave us the impression we were living in the Windiest City of them all, Chicago! (Editor’s note: Chicago earned its windswept reputation not just from the weather but also from the bluster of its politicians).

Now comes word of a repeat Saturday performance of last week’s swirling shenanigans. You might say the Lion is set to roar up another windstorm. Here’s the chaotic set-up.

The week began in the chilled air of early spring with three straight frosted mornings topped off by moderate afternoons in the sun. Highs did make 60 on Thursday, just barely, but in the direct rays of Ol Sol it felt nice in the absence of wind. The last of March sun is now as potent as that near Labor Day when we are still wearing sunblock to protect from sunburn!

As a deep storm system marches its way onto the High Plains, having swirled through San Fran and Northern Cal on Wednesday then snowing on the Rockies on Thursday, it will place a 10-state area through the heart of tornado alley on alert for destructive windstorms on Friday. Some of those storms will be straight line, while others will be circular. For our area, a Friday with waves of gusty showers will cross the region.

Now talk to folks who suffer from arthritis or an implant about how painful it was last Saturday as the rapidly falling pressure which caused the flaring of aches and pains sent many to the medicine cabinet.

Turns out that plummeting barometer will also be the culprit for our strong winds.

Since the main event on Saturday will feature a daylong howl of the west wind, another round of power outs is likely when winds gust to 40, 50 and in a few locations perhaps 55+ miles per hour. The one consolation ... that will come on April not March’s turf … too bad it is not just an April Fool’s joke!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
I-64 crash causing backup in Cabell County
I-64 crash causes backup in Cabell County
Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.
Man arrested after police pursuit
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Wet Friday before windswept Saturday
First Warning Forecast
The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a couple ramps will soon be...
Drivers to see changes during construction of roundabouts
Dr. Jim Clark says it's normal to experience allergies for the first time as an adult but there...
Allergist talks tips to be in control of spring allergies
High winds coming for Kanawha County
Emergency official concerned about high winds returning to the region Saturday
The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a couple ramps will soon be...
Drivers to see changes during construction of roundabouts