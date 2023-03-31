Scheduling a consultation with Living Well Aesthetics
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living Well Aesthetics offers free consultations for their patients.
Dr. Jarrod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to break down the process.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.