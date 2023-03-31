Skeletal remains found in burned-out car

Skeletal remains found in burned-out car
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Skeletal remains were found Friday in a burned-out car in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers say the discovery was made around 12:55 p.m. after they were dispatched to assist with a vehicle fire.

The incident happened on Saw Pit Road in Greenup County, which is on the Carter County line near state Route 2.

Troopers say the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 14 at 606-928-6421.

