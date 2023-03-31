Woman dies from shooting injuries; pair faces escalated charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was shot in mid-February and found in a medical center parking lot in Fayette County has died, West Virginia State Police said Friday.

Troopers say two people from Indiana most likely will face first-degree murder charges in connection with the woman’s death.

Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville, passed away Friday morning at CAMC General Hospital, troopers say.

Andres Torres, 27, and Amanda Soultz, 30, both of Goshen, Indiana, were arrested on Feb. 17 in Fayette County, a day after Smith was found shot in the head during a traffic stop at the Plateau Medical Center parking lot. Troopers say she was handcuffed at the time.

Investigators say the suspects were in possession of Smith’s credit cards, as well as three pistols. It appears they were traveling to Indiana at the time.

Both Torres and Soultz were arrested on charges of kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy, as well as a probation violation in Indiana.

Investigators say an autopsy will be performed on Smith.

