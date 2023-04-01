Apartment building collapsed after strong winds

By Alex Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ)- An apartment building has collapsed in Prestonburg, Kentucky, according to Mayor Les Stapleton.

High winds blew off the roof of the building and then caused the front of the building to blow into the roadway, Stapleton said.

The building collapsed on South Lake Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Four people lived in the two apartments, according to Stapleton.

No injuries were reported at the time.

The American Red Cross is on the scene assisting those that lived in the apartment buildings.

There’s no word on when the building will reopen as first responders have to examine if the building will collapse more.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1428 near S Curve is shut down and there is no estimated time of re-opening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

