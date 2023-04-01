First Warning Forecast | High wind alert Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A powerful springtime storm system that has been sweeping across the country and producing widespread severe weather will be impacting the region today. An early-morning squall line brought brief strong wind gusts and heavy rain. As this exits, attention shifts to a high wind risk from late-morning into a majority of the afternoon. The wind looks to be as strong, if not a bit stronger, than it was last Saturday which presents the risk for power outages, downed trees and/or tree limbs, and even structural damage. Once the wind settles down Saturday night, a much quieter and cooler Sunday is on tap. Then, a temperature whiplash takes shape next week as temperatures soar to near 80 degrees for the middle of the week only to fall back to the 50s by week’s end.

As the sun rises Saturday morning, showers exit the region, and the clouds clear from west to east. Temperatures are in the mid 50s with a breeze.

Sunshine dominates through midday as temperatures spike to around 70 degrees. At the same time, the wind picks up sharply, with speeds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph and occasional gusts up to 50 mph.

Saturday afternoon sees sunshine through mid-afternoon before clouds increase. The wind will be at its strongest, coming out of the west-southwest at 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph. Temperatures stay near 70 degrees for an hour or two after noon, then drop sharply as the afternoon progresses.

Late Saturday afternoon into the evening, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered light showers. The wind will continue to be strong out of the west. Temperatures become much chillier in the 40s.

While still breezy, the wind lessens after sunset. Under a continued mostly cloudy sky with scattered light showers possible, temperatures fall to near 40 degrees by midnight.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s. The wind turns lighter out of the northwest through dawn.

Palm Sunday sees lots of clouds in the morning, followed by clearing the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s. The wind will be LIGHT.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to the upper 70s. A couple showers are possible later in the day.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers possible each day. High temperatures rise to the 70s on Wednesday but stay in the 60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.

