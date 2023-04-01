First Warning Forecast | Weekend finishes calmer, cooler

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two Saturdays, two windstorms. Another powerful low pressure system wreaked havoc across the region Saturday afternoon as wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph were common and caused widespread damage. The wind is expected to settle down Saturday night, with a much quieter and cooler Sunday on tap. Then, attention turns to yet another strong low pressure system in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame. While this has the potential to produce another widespread outbreak of severe weather in the middle part of the country, the low looks to stay far enough north of the immediate area to keep any significant severe weather away and allow winds to be a bit tamer locally. Either way, a surge of warmth with showers and storms is likely for the middle of the week before a cooler and quieter pattern takes hold into the start of Easter weekend.

Strong winds continue through sunset Saturday evening before slowly diminishing. Temperatures drop sharply to near 40 degrees by midnight. The sky will be cloudy with scattered light rain showers possible.

Expect a continued cloudy sky Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s. The wind turns lighter out of the northwest through dawn.

Palm Sunday sees lots of clouds in the morning, followed by clearing the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s. The wind will be LIGHT.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low 70s. A brief, light shower is possible.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to the upper 70s. A couple showers are possible later in the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms likely. The day looks to be breezy, but the wind will not be nearly as strong as the past few windstorms. Sustained speeds should be around 10 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 40 mph.

Showers and storms continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon turns drier under a continued mostly cloudy sky. Some clearing may work in from the northwest late. High temperatures rise to the low 60s.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. The day trends cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s.

Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

