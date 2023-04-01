High wind alert Saturday

Deju wind storm on Saturday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Overnight squalls will pass with a fervor complete with a brief round of rain, wind and thunder. There is a risk that a tornado warning will be issued by the National Weather Service for areas nearby to the Scioto Valley out of Wilmington Ohio.

Saturday will dawn with rain already gone and the sun coming out. Then the wheels will spin into motion for a wind-swept day with frequent gale force gusts. Those winds will play havoc with the power grid again. How strong and impacting will the winds be on Saturday? Well just think of this as a repeat of last Saturday for perspective. Morning sun will yield to afternoon clouds as the winds gust to 40, 50 even 60 miles per hour. Little league games and opening day ceremonies and Easter egg hunts will need to navigate around the winds. Sunday is the preferred day for these events to go off safely.

Palm Sunday will start with a cold wind and snow flurries in the high country and perhaps as far west as I-77 through Charleston. A coating of snow is likely in the mountains if not down the Midland Trail south of Charleston. The morning clouds will yield to afternoon partial sunshine with highs stuck in the chillked 40s in the high country and 50s for most of us.

Then pass the word 70s with sunshine are heading our way next week!

