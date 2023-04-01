Hometown Heroes | Teens save animals trapped in barn fire

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our latest Hometown Heroes involve three teens who quickly sprang into action to prevent a barn fire from taking the lives of innocent animals trapped inside.

The young men were on their way home from school in early March when they noticed the barn on fire -- the flames spreading fast. Rather than turning a blind eye, Gavin Leach, Logan Casey, and Caleb Pierson quickly decided to do something.

The teens rescued horses, sheep and donkeys from the barn -- located near Point Pleasant High School.

