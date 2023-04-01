Hometown Heroes | Teens save animals trapped in barn fire

Three teens are recognized as our latest Hometown Heroes after saving animals trapped in a barn fire in Mason County, West Virginia.
By Taylor Eaton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our latest Hometown Heroes involve three teens who quickly sprang into action to prevent a barn fire from taking the lives of innocent animals trapped inside.

The young men were on their way home from school in early March when they noticed the barn on fire -- the flames spreading fast. Rather than turning a blind eye, Gavin Leach, Logan Casey, and Caleb Pierson quickly decided to do something.

The teens rescued horses, sheep and donkeys from the barn -- located near Point Pleasant High School.

For more on their story, tap on the video link. And tap here for previous coverage from WSAZ.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Governor DeWine authorizes emergency classification of Xylazine
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says

Latest News

High wind alerts put crews on standby for Saturday
High wind alerts put crews on standby for Saturday
High winds to strafe region on Saturday
First Warning Forecast
People who've been making repairs after winds damaged their homes are hoping their work isn't...
Community still cleaning up from storm bracing for more strong winds
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting