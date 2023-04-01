Man charged with attempted murder after shooting

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a shooting in Nicholas County that sent another man to the hospital, West Virginia State Police say.

The incident happened just before 1:15 p.m. Thursday in a rented garage along Summersville Lake Road. Troopers say it involved two men fighting “over a two-year family dispute.”

Paul Vencil “PJ” Morris, 75, of Keslers Cross Lanes, is charged with one count of attempted murder. Morris was shot in the left arm.

The other man involved suffered “multiple” gunshot wounds and was flown to CAMC in Charleston.

Morris was taken to the Central Regional Jail. More charges are possible, troopers say.

