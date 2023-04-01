Thousands in the region without power
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Saturday night after high winds moved through the Tri-State.
According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 3 p.m. Saturday:
West Virginia:
Kanawha 8,343
Wayne 4,258
Logan 2,719
Jackson 2,429
Kentucky:
Pike 3,814
Floyd 1,290
Ohio:
Scioto 4,416
Meigs 2,561
Lawrence 2,101
