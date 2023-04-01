Thousands in the region without power

(Source: MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Saturday night after high winds moved through the Tri-State.

According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 3 p.m. Saturday:

West Virginia:

Kanawha 8,343

Wayne 4,258

Logan 2,719

Jackson 2,429

Kentucky:

Pike 3,814

Floyd 1,290

Ohio:

Scioto 4,416

Meigs 2,561

Lawrence 2,101

The road is closed near Triangle Market Care in Martin, Kentucky, due to debris in the roadway.
The road is closed near Triangle Market Care in Martin, Kentucky, due to debris in the roadway.(City of Martin Police)

