Thousands in the region without power

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Saturday night after high winds moved through the Tri-State.

According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 3 p.m. Saturday:

West Virginia:

Kanawha 8,343

Wayne 4,258

Logan 2,719

Jackson 2,429

Kentucky:

Pike 3,814

Floyd 1,290

Ohio:

Scioto 4,416

Meigs 2,561

Lawrence 2,101

The road is closed near Triangle Market Care in Martin, Kentucky, due to debris in the roadway. (City of Martin Police)

