AEP working to restore power in areas hit hardest by wind storm

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cleanup is underway after the windstorm left thousands without power.

Appalachian Power is working to restore electricity across the region, and some areas like Bradley Drive in Cross Lanes, need more attention.

Beverly Eads of Cross Lanes said for the second time in a week, the wind caused a lot of damage in her neighborhood.

“I just heard a thump, and my power went out,” she said. “I walked out here, and I saw this tree over the road, which means we can’t get in or out. And all the power lines were all the way down clear down to the bottom of the hill.”

Appalachian Power Spokesperson Karen Wissing said this is one of the worst-hit areas in the entire state but is grateful no one here or anyone else was hurt during the wind storm.

The area was under a shelter-in-place on Saturday after high winds brought down power lines and scattered parts of poles across the subdivision.

“I think it’s a blessing to the area because when you have such high winds come in contact with electric infrastructure, there’s always a threat of that happening.”

Wissing said power should be restored to those who live on Bradley Drive by the end of Sunday, and anticipate almost everyone in West Virginia should have their power restored no later than Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.