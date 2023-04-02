First Warning Forecast | Surge of warmth coming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday’s weather was a lot calmer given the light wind and slow return of sunshine across the region. Quiet conditions continue overnight into Monday morning with a chill in the air. Then, temperatures warm quite a bit over the next three days, rising into the 70s on Monday and 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong storm system takes shape over the central part of the country on Tuesday with the potential for a widespread outbreak of severe weather in the Plains and Midwest. Locally, showers and perhaps a few stronger storms are likely from Wednesday into early Thursday as that storm system drives a cold front into the region Wednesday night. Then, much cooler but quieter weather takes hold for the end of the work week before a nice Easter weekend sets up.

As the last of the cloud cover clears, Sunday evening remains clear and quiet as temperatures fall to the mid 40s by midnight.

For Sunday night, the sky stays mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s. The wind will be calm.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible, mainly in the afternoon.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to around 80 degrees. A couple showers are possible throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms likely. The day looks to be breezy, but the wind will not be nearly as strong as the past few windstorms. Sustained speeds should be around 10 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 40 mph.

Showers and storms continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon turns drier under a continued mostly cloudy sky. Some clearing may work in from the northwest late. High temperatures rise to around 60 degrees.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. The day trends cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s.

Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with a low chance for a shower. High temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

