South Charleston City Hall damaged after windstorm

Winds blow off roof at South Charleston City Hall
Winds blow off roof at South Charleston City Hall(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While people across the region were preparing for Saturday’s wind, no one in South Charleston was ready for the roof damage to their City Hall.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullins said if something like this had to happen, he’s glad it happened on the weekend with few people in the building.

“City Hall, it’s an old building, but it’s a strong building,” he said. “I would not have expected that, but then it’s on the newer part of City Hall too.”

With South Charleston’s City Hall building right next to their police and fire departments, crews arrived quickly.

South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White said with these winds, you never know what’s going to happen.

“Nobody was injured,” said White. “They had early voting going on inside City Hall but everybody was fine. There was a way to get everybody out of the building, get the utilities cut off, so there wouldn’t be no further damage.”

Mullins said while he’s not sure when they’re going to be able to work inside the City Hall building again. He believed the damage wasn’t too significant after looking inide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned-out car
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Woman dies from shooting injuries; pair faces escalated charges
Woman dies from shooting injuries; pair faces escalated charges
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour
Perry and both juveniles have been charged with one felony count each of delivery of a...
Man, 2 juveniles arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Bradley Drive's shelter-in-place order had been lifted after two hours Saturday evening.
High winds and downed power lines force Cross Lanes neighborhood to shelter in place for two hours
Strong winds blew the roof off an apartment building, sending the front of the complex into the...
Apartment building partially collapses
Center St in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building...
Partial building collapse closes road in Boyd County
HERD SOFTBALL WINS 19TH STRAIGHT