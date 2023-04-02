Sunday funday for Herd softball

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hits and wins just keep on coming for the Marshall softball team as they swept Georgia State over the weekend and are now 31-3 overall. They won game one this morning by a final of 5-1 with Savannah Rice getting the win in the circle and Lauren Love hitting a home run.

In the second game, Sydney Nester struck out 10 batters with Autumn Owen, Brooklyn Ulrich and Rielly Lucas all going yard in the 6-0 win.

Marshall has won 21 straight games and go on the road in the Sun Belt when they play a three game set at UL-Monroe. Their next home game is Wednesday April 18th when they host SEC powerhouse Alabama.

