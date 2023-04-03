3 charged following school break-in, theft

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people are facing charges for the roles they played during a break-in at a school in Kermit, West Virginia.

Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering, petit larceny, according to criminal complaints.

Officials say Victoria Renee Ford is accused of driving Tyler Savage and Dakota Blankenship to east Kermit knowing they were planning to break into Kermit K-8.

Court documents state Tyler Savage and Dakota Blankenship stole approximately $300 while inside the school and Blankenship is accused of driving the getaway car.

Officials report the three split the stolen money three ways.

Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch says money was stolen out of the office, which had been left unlocked.

Branch says the stolen money was meant to be used to make change at ball games.

Further information was not released.

