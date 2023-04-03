Appalachian Power outages, restoration effort update

(WSAZ) - Power is back for more than 90 percent of the 85,000 customers impacted by high winds, according to Appalachian Power.

Most of the roughly 6,200 customers who remain without power are in West Virginia. Counties that currently have more than 500 customers still without service include Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Raleigh.

Crews say they are focused on the 600 remaining locations where electrical facilities are damaged, most of which will restore 10 or fewer customers when repairs are made.

More than 2,600 workers are working to restoring power, including more than 1,500 line workers.

According to AEP, most service will be restored by Monday night for remaining customers in Virginia, Tennessee and most areas of West Virginia.

The restoration effort is expected to be complete by Tuesday night in the most heavily-damaged areas of Boone, Logan and Mingo counties in West Virginia, officials say.

