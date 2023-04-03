Crews working to restore power in Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WSAZ) - Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative (RECC) serves about 12,000 customers across eight counties in Kentucky. 3,200 of them are left without power after heavy winds Saturday.

Company president, Bruce Davis, said the damage was significant in some areas.

“We’ve had 9 broken poles through this, a lot of lines down, we consider this a disaster, we consider this a huge event as far as power outages go,” Davis said.

Crews navigated steep terrain to repair a broken power line along the Big Branch of Abbott Creek in Prestonsburg.

The company thanks its customers for their patience as they work to restore all outages.

“Like I said, it’s all boots on the ground, we are working as hard as we can to get restore this power,” Davis said.

The company expects power to be restored by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

