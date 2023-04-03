Early summer preview ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The calendar says it is time for a month of warm sunshine and daytime showers. April often one of the top 3 or 4 wettest months of the year. In the week leading up to Easter, the weather will feature a few days of warming sun (even hot on one day) and a measured amount of growing season rains. While those rains will accentuate the of blossoming of trees and the sprouting of grass. The emerging budding of the dogwood trees this week will be the crowning achievement of Mother Nature as we celebrate the holiday weekend ahead.

Tonight’s skies will clear out from the afternoon clouds and the air will be mild for the season. Lows will dip back to 50 (even 40s in cooler hollows). Tuesday will turn warmer with southerly breezes and afternoon sunshine boosting highs to 80 degrees. That said the influx of warmth will pose the risk of a midday shower or thundershower, brief though it may be.

By Wednesday it’s game on for a taste of summer with hot sunshine boosting temperatures into the mid if not upper 80s. Wednesday night will see a line of late showers and thunderstorms cross the region. Maundy Thursday will start overcast with morning rains moving away as chillier air blows back into town. Temperatures will be in the 50s all afternoon long. Good Friday will dawn chilly then warm to 60 under the strong April sun.

The Easter weekend weather aims to please with cool mornings then warm, sunshiny days. Highs in the 60s for Saturday egg hunts will inch back to 70 by Sunday.

