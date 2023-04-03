Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man in Carter County, Kentucky faces several drug-related charges after police officers executed a search warrant at his home on Sunday evening.

Grayson Police Chief Tony Cantrell says 56-year-old Steven Harper was arrested at the home on Rupert Lane and that officers had been keeping an eye on his activity before his arrest.

“He would sit on his porch on the north side of his house and he had a window there. Our officers watched and observed him, too. He would have a lot of traffic that would come up to the window and be there for just a second and then gone,” Cantrell said.

According to the chief, officers seized an ounce of what appeared to be methamphetamine, 6.5 ounces of what appeared to be marijuana, suboxone strips, suboxone pills and other drug paraphernalia from the home.

“He wasn’t happy. He put up a little bit of a fight, more of an argument but we got him under control,” Cantrell said.

Harper faces various charges of trafficking, possession, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

