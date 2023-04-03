Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant

Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant
By Joseph Payton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man in Carter County, Kentucky faces several drug-related charges after police officers executed a search warrant at his home on Sunday evening.

Grayson Police Chief Tony Cantrell says 56-year-old Steven Harper was arrested at the home on Rupert Lane and that officers had been keeping an eye on his activity before his arrest.

“He would sit on his porch on the north side of his house and he had a window there. Our officers watched and observed him, too. He would have a lot of traffic that would come up to the window and be there for just a second and then gone,” Cantrell said.

According to the chief, officers seized an ounce of what appeared to be methamphetamine, 6.5 ounces of what appeared to be marijuana, suboxone strips, suboxone pills and other drug paraphernalia from the home.

“He wasn’t happy. He put up a little bit of a fight, more of an argument but we got him under control,” Cantrell said.

Harper faces various charges of trafficking, possession, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video
High winds brought downed power lines in Cross Lanes on Saturday afternoon.
Shelter-in-place lifted for some AEP customers
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
(Source: MGN)
Thousands in the region without power
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expect the road to be closed for several hours.
Portion of US-23 closed

Latest News

6th Street Bridge to remain open during project announced at Chesapeake village council meeting
6th Street Bridge to remain open during cleaning & painting project
New Starbucks headed to our region
New Starbucks headed to our region
Taste of early Summer incoming
First Warning Forecast
Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant
Grayson man facing drug charges after officers execute search warrant