Law enforcement cracking down on distracted driving as new law goes into effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio’s law enforcement officers are cracking down on distracted driving as changes come to state law.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, it will be illegal in most circumstances for anyone in Ohio to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving.

“There’s nothing that you’ve ever done on your phone at any point in time that is worth killing somebody for,” said Leah Fullenkamp, whose husband was killed in 2018 when his vehicle was rear-ended by a driver who was online shopping.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, distracted driving has caused at least 60,421 crashes and 209 deaths in Ohio over the past five years, although distracted-driving crashes are believed to be significantly underreported.

New research from Nationwide Insurance found that 42 percent of Ohio drivers surveyed admit making a phone call on a handheld device while driving, 25 percent say they’ve texted while driving, 10 percent have video chat, and 5 percent admitted to watching TV or a movie while driving.

“There is nothing worse than having to knock on a door and inform someone that their loved one isn’t coming home. We know distracted driving is dangerous, and we are hopeful that this new law will be a reminder of that,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles Jones.

Ohio’s strengthened law designates the use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers and allows law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation. Under the previous law, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers, preventing officers from stopping adult distracted drivers unless those drivers also committed a separate primary traffic violation, such as speeding or running a red light.

“Distracted driving crashes aren’t accidents, they’re the result of drivers who make the choice to divert their attention away from the road and risk their lives and the lives of everyone around them,” said Governor DeWine. “Far too many people have been seriously injured and killed in Ohio because of poor choices behind the wheel, and we are certain that this new law will influence positive changes in behavior and save lives as a result.”

The law includes a 6-month grace period in which law enforcement will issue warnings as part of an effort to educate motorists about the law changes. Beginning on October 4, 2023, law enforcement officers will begin issuing tickets to those found violating the law.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.