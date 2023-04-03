Mingo County attorney facing charges in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An attorney in Mingo County is facing charges in Logan County for battery on a police officer and obstructing, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint states that on Tuesday, March 28, a deputy responded to Logan Boulevard to assist Logan Police officers after a two-vehicle crash and reports of a man with a firearm.

When the deputy arrived, he reported seeing an SUV in the fast lane of the southbound lanes of Logan Boulevard with a man holding his hands up, facing two approaching troopers.

As the man was being detained in handcuffs, officials report Jeffery Simpkins approached officers in an ‘aggressive manner, cussing at the man’ officers had detained.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy on scene placed himself between Simpkins and the man and told Simpkins to ‘return to his vehicle.’

Simpkins is accused of refusing commands from officers and even reaching around the deputy, at one point hitting the deputy with a backhanded slap to the chest.

The complaint states the deputy then ordered Simpkins to turn around and go to his vehicle. It is also recorded that at that time, the deputy informed Simpkins that if he hit him again, he was going to jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Simpkins responded to the deputy by saying, “I’m a lawyer, I know what obstructing is.”

Officials say Simpkins then returned to the area of his vehicle and laid on the ground, waiting for EMS.

Further information was not released.

