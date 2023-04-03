Nitro supermarket reopens eight months after fire

When the Nitro Supermarket burned down in August, Nitro residents lost the luxury of proximity and convenience when it came to grocery shopping.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
For customers like Betty Reynolds, that all changes with the new and improved Cook’s Nitro Market.

“It means everything to the community,” Reynolds said. “I know all my friends and family come here that live close. And it was terrible without a store.”

New owner Vanessa Cook is excited to bring some convenience back with their rebuild.

“They’ve been waiting for almost a year now to be able to have their grocery store just right down the road where they can walk and not have to get in the car and drive across the mountain,” Cook said.

“Too far to drive to Walmart or St. Albans,” Reynolds said.

For some customers, it’s also about mobility.

“It’s real important,” Cook said. “I’ve actually had some customers come up on their electric chairs asking when we’re going to open because that’s what they ride to the store.”

Cook’s Nitro Market is freshly stocked and ready for a new chapter.

