Queen of Clean | Laundry hacks for kids

The Queen of Clean has a quick sorting tip to make putting kids clean clothes away faster and easier.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Organizing the kids’ laundry

About this tip:

Quick sorting tip to make putting kids clean clothes away faster and easier.

Does it feel like it takes you forever to sort, fold, and put away all of your laundry? Here’s a quick sorting tip to make putting kids clean clothes away faster and easier.

How to:

1. Use different colored laundry baskets and assign them to each kid.

2. Use a different color basket for each family member.

3. Toss the appropriate clothes for that person into their colored basket. As you remove the clothes from the dryer, sort them into the appropriate laundry basket. It is up to you whether you just toss them in and let the basket owner fold and put away or whether you fold them and put them in the basket.

4. This is a great way to start teaching, even young kids, to help around the house.

Linda Says: Check out the Dollar Store or similar places or Amazon for colored laundry baskets.

For more information, go to https://www.queenofclean.com/

