Wind damage to roof closes South Charleston City Hall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- South Charleston City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed until April 5 due to wind damage to the roof.

The mayor’s office is also located inside of the building.

The mayor released the following video of heavy winds ripping a portion of the roof from the building.

Early voting will be held in the original portion of the building from Monday through Wednesday.

