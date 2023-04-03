Wind damage to roof closes South Charleston City Hall

South Charleston City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed until April 5 due to wind damage to the roof.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- South Charleston City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed until April 5 due to wind damage to the roof.

The mayor’s office is also located inside of the building.

The mayor released the following video of heavy winds ripping a portion of the roof from the building.

Early voting will be held in the original portion of the building from Monday through Wednesday.

