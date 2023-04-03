Woman with medical issues missing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Troopers need your help finding a missing woman with medical issues.

Billie Jean Adkins Chambers, 53, of Ridgeview, West Virginia, has medical issues and was last in contact with family around 5 p.m. Sunday, West Virginia State Police say.

Chambers is described as 5 feet 3 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, sandy hair and was driving a red Buick Enclave with West Virginia plates 32G878.

Anyone with information about Chambers is asked to call WVSP in Madison at 304-369-7800.

