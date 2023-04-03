WSAZ’s Tim Irr receives Lifetime Achievement Award

(WSAZ) – On Saturday, April 1, WSAZ’s Tim Irr received the West Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters Association Lifetime Achievement Award for broadcast excellence.

Tim has spent nearly 30 years in the television business serving viewers and has been working at WSAZ in the Huntington-Charleston market since 1994.

His compassion and ability to tell stories go far beyond the teleprompter.

Tim’s a proud Pittsburgher but he’s spent so much time in West Virginia he’s adopted the state as his own. Tim contributes to his community in so many ways, including serving on the Autism Services Board and the St. Mary’s Foundation Board. Tim has also done great work for the Huntington YMCA and the Marshall Artist’s Series.

