18-wheeler accident causes diesel spill along Route 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being told to avoid the three mile curve area of Route 10 on Tuesday afternoon following an accident.
The accident involving an 18-wheeler caused a diesel fuel spill, according to the Logan Fire Department.
Route 10 has been shut down as emergency crews respond.
Further information has not been released..
This is a developing story.
