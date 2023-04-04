18-wheeler accident causes diesel spill along Route 10

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being told to avoid the three mile curve area of Route 10 on Tuesday afternoon following an accident.

The accident involving an 18-wheeler caused a diesel fuel spill, according to the Logan Fire Department.

Route 10 has been shut down as emergency crews respond.

Further information has not been released..

This is a developing story.

