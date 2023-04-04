6th Street Bridge to remain open during cleaning & painting project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a Chesapeake village council meeting Monday night, it was announced the Huntington 6th Street Bridge will remain open to traffic during a project to clean and paint it.

Last month, the WVDOT announced the bridge would be closed to traffic for more than half a year during the project.

Chesapeake village leaders said they hadn’t heard about the closure until seeing the report on WSAZ.

KMX Painting had been awarded the contract. A supervisor and manager with the company attended Chesapeake’s council meeting Monday night and listened to concerns about how the bridge being closed would negatively impact the community.

Michael Xipolitas, a manager with KMX, told the crowd they will do as the village has requested and not shut down the bridge during the project. Two of the lanes are currently closed.

He says this will cause the project to take more time to complete, and it’s now expected to be finished in the fall of 2024.

He said worker safety was a primary reason for wanting the bridge closed to traffic.

