April heat and showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Did you feel it? For the first time this season the air felt rather sticky on Tuesday afternoon. 80 degree warmth and s south breeze will do that every time in April ! That warmth did spawn a few thundershowers even hailers near Lucasville and Griffithsville. Now as we look ahead to Wednesday, our eyes will be on near record high temperatures. The standards to watch are 89 in Charleston, set back in 1947 and 88 in Huntington in 1929.

Now when it gets hot, hazy and humid in spring often strong storms are lurking. Wednesday will feature day number 2 of a significant tornado outbreak on the Plains and in the Mississippi Valley. While strong windstorms will be closely monitored for our area, chances are any severe winds will be highly localized on Wednesday evening.

Maundy Thursday will start mild min the 60s then cool into the 50s as morning rains are pushed to the south and east by a cold front. That will pave the way for a brisk and cooler but dry Good Friday (lows in upper 30s, highs upper 50s) and a bright Easter weekend ahead. Nights will chill into the 30s with patchy frost and days will warm into the 60s with lots of sun.

As for rain, once we pass Thursday it may be another week or more new April showers return to the forecast.

