Business owner reacts to Robert C. Byrd Bridge remaining open during repainting

The announcement came at a Chesapeake Council meeting Monday
By Alex Jackson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - It was a sigh of relief for Jared Blankenship when he heard the Robert C. Byrd Bridge (6th Street Bridge) would remain open during scheduled repainting.

“It was great news,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship owns Bridge Physical Therapy in Chesapeake, just past the bridge. He was worried that the previously announced total closure through November would hurt businesses in the area.

KMX announced on Monday that one lane in each direction of the bridge, would remain open while the project was completed.

“I think it’s gonna help out with everyone ... people that commute, people that go to Huntington for business ... people that come to Ohio,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship applauds leaders and the community for working together to find a resolution.

“Its good to see when a community can come together and voice their concerns, and it’s great also to have people that are receptive to that,” Blankenship said. “I applaud both sides for making that happen.”

