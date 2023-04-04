City of Ironton begins large street paving project

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Residents of Ironton will start to see the first phases of a large street paving project throughout the city. Mayor Sam Cramblit says phase one is an $800,000 chunk of a $9 million project that began Tuesday.

“I’m estimating somewhere around 175 blocks around town that will be paved,” Cramblit said. “In phase one, some of the major streets that people will notice this on is North 2nd, Delaware Street, which is a highly traveled area because of the elementary school, and you’ll also have some on Railroad Street.

The mayor says phase one is being fully funded by the city of Ironton and that there are some streets in town that are eligible for various grant programs. As city officials work to get future phases up and running, they’ll search for grant programs that could help fund them.

“This is the most paving we’ve seen in decades combined and the amount of investment by the city itself and grant agencies in year alone,” Cramblit said.

Along with more than $9 million worth of street paving projects, Ironton is also set to begin a large storm drain project. Cramblit says that brings the total amount of investment in city infrastructure to nearly $30 million.

