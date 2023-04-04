Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County attorney facing charges in Logan County
New Starbucks headed to our region
New Starbucks headed to our region
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
Rt. 23 reopens after deadly crash
Woman with medical issues missing
Woman with medical issues missing
Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking...
3 charged following school break-in, theft

Latest News

FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump in New York City courtroom for arraignment
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
46th Annual First Lady's Commemorative Egg Tradition
46th Annual First Lady's Commemorative Egg Tradition
Spring tech renewal
Spring tech renewal