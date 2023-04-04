First responders host Safety Town for students who missed out during pandemic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders from around the region all gathered Tuesday in the Mountain Health Arena for this year’s Safety Town.

It’s not normally at such a big scale, but first responders felt they had some making up to do.

“We are bringing in all the third- and fourth-graders from Cabell County their second grade year due to COVID. We want to give back to them for missing that,” said Jeff Sexton with Huntington Police Department. “A lot of the parents, especially in this area, have been through Safety Town. That’s kind of the big highlight in second grade is going to Safety Town. Those kids missed it unfortunately because of COVID.”

The arena was filled with interactive lessons, like the K-9 demo and vehicle tours, to better get to know the responders, and learn how to react themselves.

“I think it’s pretty cool that they’re sharing the safety with us, and how to be responsible in a situation like if somebody were to break into your house or something,” said fourth-grader Carter Mann.

“Of course, all of the first responders were excited about coming back here and giving back to those kids they missed,” Sexton said.

Organizers say this is bigger and better than what second-graders normally get at Safety Town.

“Kind of an added bonus, they’ll get a lot of exposure today in a short period of time,” Sexton said.

