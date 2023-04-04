Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County attorney facing charges in Logan County
New Starbucks headed to our region
New Starbucks headed to our region
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
Rt. 23 reopens after deadly crash
Woman with medical issues missing
Woman with medical issues missing
Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking...
3 charged following school break-in, theft

Latest News

FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump in New York City courtroom for arraignment
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
American Legion Mountaineer Boys State
American Legion Mountaineer Boys State