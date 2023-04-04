Protecting our ears from battery powered equipment with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we get into the spring and summer months, you’ll probably hear plenty of lawnmowers and weed eaters.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four to tell us how loud is too loud when it comes to that kind of equipment.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County attorney facing charges in Logan County
New Starbucks headed to our region
New Starbucks headed to our region
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Woman with medical issues missing
Woman with medical issues missing
Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking...
3 charged following school break-in, theft

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 4th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Crash closes I-77 South
Crash closes I-77 South
Time for some of those fabled April showers
First Warning Weather