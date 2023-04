LAWRENCE COUNTY, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash has closed Rt. 23 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near the Rt. 581 interchange south of Louisa.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a logging truck and a car. At least one person is dead.

Rt. 23 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

