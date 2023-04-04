TSA at WV airport finds loaded handgun; man charged

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Randolph County, West Virginia has been charged after he was stopped by TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The man with a loaded handgun was stopped at the security checkpoint on Monday, April 3.

The 9mm handgun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

Police cited the man from Bowden, West Virginia on a weapons charge.

He also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint. Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates. When dangerous items are presented in the screening checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the process for the passengers waiting behind the offender.”

Individuals who want to bring their guns with them when they fly need to pack them properly in their checked luggage and declare them at their airline check-in counter.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.

