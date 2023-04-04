W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces 2024 bid for governor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his official bid for governor of the State of West Virginia in Harpers Ferry.(Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Facebook ,)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Tuesday he is running for governor.

While surrounded by supporters at the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry, Morrisey announced his official bid for the position.

Morrisey has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since being elected in 2012.

With Gov. Jim Justice term-limited, the Republican primary is expected to be competitive.

The following are declared Republican candidates: Moore Capito, John McCuskey, Chris Miller, Mac Warner, and Rashida Yost.

The general election will occur on November 5, 2024.

