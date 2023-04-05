Car chase involving teens turns into shooting

Car chase involving teens turns into shooting
Car chase involving teens turns into shooting(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth are gathering information about a car chase involving teenagers that turned into a shooting.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Hedrick said one driver was chasing another on 17th Street. It happened Monday night in the Mound Park area of Portsmouth.

During the chase, Hedrick said someone in the second car fired off shots at the car they were chasing. The driver of the car being chased ended up crashing.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and there were no injuries from the crash.

Everyone involved is a juvenile, so no other information is available.

If you saw anything or know anything, you’re asked to call investigators at 740-354-1600.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 reopens after deadly crash
Mingo County attorney facing charges in Logan County
New Starbucks headed to our region
New Starbucks headed to our region
Woman with medical issues missing
Woman with medical issues missing
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are waiting for positive identification. They say the case is being...
Body found in burned up car in Greenup County
Man arrested for allegedly using homemade bomb; another man wanted
Man arrested for allegedly using homemade bomb; another man wanted
Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic
Crash involving two semis backs up I-64 traffic
Person killed in U.S. 23 crash in Ky.
Person killed in U.S. 23 crash in Ky.