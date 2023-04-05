Car chase involving teens turns into shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth are gathering information about a car chase involving teenagers that turned into a shooting.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Hedrick said one driver was chasing another on 17th Street. It happened Monday night in the Mound Park area of Portsmouth.

During the chase, Hedrick said someone in the second car fired off shots at the car they were chasing. The driver of the car being chased ended up crashing.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and there were no injuries from the crash.

Everyone involved is a juvenile, so no other information is available.

If you saw anything or know anything, you’re asked to call investigators at 740-354-1600.

